TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Trading Down 7%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 19,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 315,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 86.76% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEDS Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of TRxADE HEALTH as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

