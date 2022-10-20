Truist Financial Trims Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Target Price to $240.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.17.

NYSE INSP opened at $173.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.53 and a beta of 1.54. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $142.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

