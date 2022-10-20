TrueUSD (TUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $882.24 Million

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $882.24 million and $47.91 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.95 or 0.27561155 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010764 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 881,854,020 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand.Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

