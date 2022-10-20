Triumph Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,868,000 after buying an additional 3,790,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.89. 2,161,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,403,624. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

