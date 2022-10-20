Triumph Capital Management Purchases 1,035 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,039 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

