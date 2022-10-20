Triumph Capital Management Increases Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises about 1.8% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.10% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $61.43. 16,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $119.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

