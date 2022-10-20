Triumph Capital Management Boosts Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,175 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 237,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,850,836. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SOFI. Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

