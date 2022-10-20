Triumph Capital Management Acquires 589 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Snowflake by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Snowflake by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.61.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock traded up $7.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.80. 29,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,477,611. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 0.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.