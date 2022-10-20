Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.39. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 5.44%.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.