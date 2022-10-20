Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.26.

Several brokerages have commented on TV. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.10 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining Stock Performance

Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$20.28 million and a P/E ratio of 0.68.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$66.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.