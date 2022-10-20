Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Southern were worth $32,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

SO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.52. 14,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,589. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.74. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.