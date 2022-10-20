Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.20. The company had a trading volume of 23,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.75. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.27.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

