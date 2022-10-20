Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,204. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.23 and its 200-day moving average is $207.13.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

