TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TRSWF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

