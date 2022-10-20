Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Get Rating) by 4,647.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.12% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,421,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $914,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSTP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,219. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $26.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.