Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.40 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $124.80. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.