Tradition Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.72.

AT&T Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 966,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,403,624. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

