Traders Buy High Volume of Constellium Call Options (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,015 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,444 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 31,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,538. Constellium has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 72.41%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 307.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Constellium during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.