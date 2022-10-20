TraDAO (TOD) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

TraDAO (TOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One TraDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001489 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TraDAO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. TraDAO has a market capitalization of $320.56 million and $156.00 worth of TraDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.58 or 0.27492576 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010738 BTC.

About TraDAO

TraDAO’s total supply is 115,081 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,124,930,668 tokens. The official message board for TraDAO is blog.tradao.finance. TraDAO’s official Twitter account is @tradao_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TraDAO is tradao.finance.

TraDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TraDAO (TOD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TraDAO has a current supply of 115,081 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TraDAO is 0.28495857 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tradao.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TraDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TraDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TraDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

