Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.55-9.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.06-14.12, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.01 billion. Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.55-$9.63 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.50.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $6.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.73.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,156,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 441,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,042,000 after buying an additional 35,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,183,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

