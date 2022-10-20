Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.63. The stock had a trading volume of 99,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.06 and a 200-day moving average of $198.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
