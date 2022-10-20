Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.63. The stock had a trading volume of 99,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.06 and a 200-day moving average of $198.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

