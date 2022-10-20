Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires C$24,814.50 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Gregory Knowles Melchin bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$24,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$628,792.44.

Gregory Knowles Melchin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Gregory Knowles Melchin bought 3,550 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$24,495.00.

Total Energy Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$7.41 on Thursday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.65 and a 12-month high of C$9.53. The company has a market cap of C$310.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.80.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$179.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

