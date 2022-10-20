Toncoin (TON) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.03 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.27 billion and approximately $4.03 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00006524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,269.19 or 1.00002567 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002750 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00056258 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00051867 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022809 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.2326858 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,768,179.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.