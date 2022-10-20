Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.83 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and $10.93 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00007183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,066.51 or 1.00003538 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002767 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023183 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00050374 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022897 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.2326858 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,768,179.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

