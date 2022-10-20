Toncoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.78 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00006476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.13 billion and approximately $3.78 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.25175763 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $3,488,000.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

