Tobam Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tobam boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $1,570,000. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.5% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $57.23 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

