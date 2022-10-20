Tobam Has $308,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Centene were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.85.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $75.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $98.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.