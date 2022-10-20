tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) were down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.36). Approximately 1,317,879 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 458% from the average daily volume of 236,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.41).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TBLD shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,875.00.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers games for PC, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PlayStation, 3DS, VR, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Switch, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, Inc was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

