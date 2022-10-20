TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) PT Lowered to GBX 205 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 205 ($2.48) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 309 ($3.73).

TIFS opened at GBX 125 ($1.51) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £650.34 million and a P/E ratio of 12,500.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 141.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18. TI Fluid Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 109 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 290.08 ($3.51).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.15%.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

