Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $260.10 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $260.10 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,007.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002894 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023255 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00050027 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022861 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02686676 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $4,240,327.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

