Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $265.50 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Threshold has a total market cap of $265.50 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02686676 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $4,240,327.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

