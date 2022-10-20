Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. decreased its position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,101 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 0.05% of Lantronix worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lantronix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 178,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.53. 56,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,403. The stock has a market cap of $163.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Insider Activity

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $33,806.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $33,806.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,403 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $32,190.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,511.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,283 shares of company stock valued at $891,685. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

