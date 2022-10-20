Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0472 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $250.00 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00078957 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00061142 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00014832 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025412 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007122 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000210 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.