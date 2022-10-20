Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $505.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $488.26 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $546.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.