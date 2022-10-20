TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.99

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and traded as low as $6.62. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 69,748 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXMD. StockNews.com upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $63.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD ( NASDAQ:TXMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.50) EPS. Research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter worth about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

See Also

