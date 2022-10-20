The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,254.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $121.20 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

