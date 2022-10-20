The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.79.

Shares of PG opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.65 and a 200-day moving average of $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $309.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.