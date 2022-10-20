The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Compass Point to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $147.98. 1,928,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.59.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

