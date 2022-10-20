The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.03.

Shares of PNC traded down $3.66 on Thursday, hitting $148.04. 67,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

