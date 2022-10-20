The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after acquiring an additional 51,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,014,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,624,000 after acquiring an additional 162,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $151.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

