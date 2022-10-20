The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW) Major Shareholder Sells $44,492.00 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOIIW – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $44,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,431,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,518,142.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $37,945.40.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $67,412.10.

On Monday, October 10th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $93,095.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $67,838.76.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $67,206.80.

On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $79,130.80.

On Friday, September 30th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $51,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $59,670.24.

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $32,689.21.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $55,615.50.

Oncology Institute stock opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncology Institute stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOIIW Get Rating ) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oncology Institute were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants for cancer patients.

