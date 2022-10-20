The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 42,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 412,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Kroger by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,597,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

