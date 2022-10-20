The Graph Market Capitalization Achieves $555.67 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $555.67 million and approximately $24.35 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Graph has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

