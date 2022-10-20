The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.93 EPS.

Shares of GS stock opened at $311.76 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.76 and its 200 day moving average is $316.27. The company has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

