The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $311.76 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,034.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

