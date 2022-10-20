The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

The GEO Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,726. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in The GEO Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The GEO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

