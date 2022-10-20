The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after buying an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 502.1% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHW stock opened at $68.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

