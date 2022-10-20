Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TCBI opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $231.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.39 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,375,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 57,805 shares of company stock worth $3,230,924. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 157.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

