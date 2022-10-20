Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Roth Capital

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $83.33 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 60.16% from the stock’s previous close.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $383.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.65.

Tesla stock traded down $8.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,174,088. Tesla has a 1-year low of $204.16 and a 1-year high of $414.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.42. The stock has a market cap of $663.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $41,138,505. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 50.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

