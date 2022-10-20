Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tesla Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $222.04. The company had a trading volume of 60,567,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,216,313. Tesla has a 1 year low of $204.16 and a 1 year high of $414.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.69 and a 200-day moving average of $270.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tesla to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Tesla from $123.33 to $126.67 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.65.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,138,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.